Maha CM inaugurates digital planetarium in Ratnagiri
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:35 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated a planetarium in Ratnagiri district, with an official saying the aim was to make it a cultural and scientific centre in the region.
The digital planetarium, which is the fifth in the country, has been built at a cost of Rs 11.58 crore by Infovision Technology and has been named after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, a release from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.
