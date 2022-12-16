Maha CM inaugurates digital planetarium in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated a planetarium in Ratnagiri district, with an official saying the aim was to make it a cultural and scientific centre in the region.

The digital planetarium, which is the fifth in the country, has been built at a cost of Rs 11.58 crore by Infovision Technology and has been named after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, a release from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)