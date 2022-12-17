Shaking felt in Afghan capital -Reuters witnesses
Strong shaking was felt by Reuters witnesses in Afghanistan's capital on Friday evening, though the cause was not immediately clear.
Afghanistan is in an earthquake-prone region and a large tremor in the east of the country killed hundreds in June.
