UPDATE 1--Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes Afghanistan -Pakistan seismic agency

(Corrects magnitude to 4.3 from 4.1 and source of information to Pakistan's seismic agency from USGS in headline and lead paragraph) KABUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A 4.3 magnitude quake shook southeastern Afghanistan on Friday evening, according to neighbouring Pakistan's seismic recording agency.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 4.3 magnitude quake shook southeastern Afghanistan on Friday evening, according to neighbouring Pakistan's seismic recording agency. Shaking was felt by Reuters witnesses in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 120 kilometres by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan's meteorological department in Islamabad. It was not immediately clear whether it had caused any casualties or damage.

Afghanistan is in an earthquake-prone region and a 5.9 magnitude tremor in the east of the country killed over 1,000 people in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

