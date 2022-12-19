Maha govt presents supplementary demand of Rs 52,327 crore, major chunk goes to Urban Development Dept under CM

The Maharashtra government on Monday presented a supplementary demand of Rs 52,327 crore in the Assembly, including Rs 8,945 for the Urban Development Department, which is headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The supplementary demand presented by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, has a sum of Rs 3,200 earmarked for compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. The Rs 8,945 crore allotted to the UDD assumes significance as the terms of several civic bodies have ended and polls are due.

The Rural Development Department has been given Rs 5,579 crore, while Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for basic infrastructure in rural areas and a similar amount has been allocated for the Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway.

The School Education and Sports departments have been allocated Rs 3,909 crore, and Rs 715 crore for Higher and Technical Education while the Power, Industries and Labour departments have got Rs 7,663.02 crore. The supplementary demand has also allocated Rs 320 crore to the Water Resources Department, Rs 605 crore to Public Health Department, Rs 284 crore to Home and Rs 2,466 crore to Finance.

