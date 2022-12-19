Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals opens tertiary care hospital in Kochi

Dr. Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals, one of the largest eye-care chains in the country, has opened a new tertiary care eye hospital here ahead of its plan to invest Rs 100 crore to open 10 more such centres in the coming three years.

The new tertiary centre has modern facilities and ophthalmic experts to cater to the ophthalmic needs and would be a referral hub for super speciality care from the hospital's secondary care centres coming up in the neighbouring districts of Kottayam, Trichur, Alleppey, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.

The cities of Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvalla would soon have the centres of the group, said its CEO Adil Agarwal in a release.

''We are happy to open a greenfield centre in Kochi, following the overwhelming success of our existing hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. We aim to open 10 new centres in Kerala in the next 2-3 years... We are planning to invest Rs 100 crore over the next two-three years for these plans,'' he said.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals has already opened its branches in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. In addition, the group plans vision centres under the brand of '20|20 Eye Care in non-metro and rural areas with the objective of enhancing their reach across the State. The hospital features high-end facilities for diagnosis and treatment of cataract, glaucoma, neuro ophthalmology, retinal diseases, diabetic retinopathy, corneal services, and paediatric ophthalmology diseases, among others. Sony George, Regional Head - Clinical Services of the group, said the people are aware of the nature of eye diseases and the treatment. ''They expect high-quality eye care. Responding to the demand, and in line with our guiding principles, the new hospital in Kochi is bringing standardised eye care services, best facilities, and state-of-the art infrastructure to the city. With leading doctors on board, we will offer super-specialty and end-to-end eye care services,'' he said.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital currently has 135 hospitals in its network, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

