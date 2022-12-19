Plans to develop urban ropeway projects for Dharamshala, Manali towns: HP deputy CM

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government plans to switch to eco-friendly, clean and green mode of transportation in a big way to decongest cities and provide connectivity to left out unconnected habitations or enhancing tourism potential, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting of Ropeways and Rapid Transport Development Corporation HP Limited (RTDC) here, he said the groundwork for Shimla ropeway project has started and directed RTDC to start operation of this project in the next five years.

''This ropeway project will have a network of 14.69 km ropeways connecting 15 stations with a project cost of Rs 1,546.40 crore,'' he said, adding that ''our government plans to develop similar urban ropeway projects for Dharamshala and Manali towns''.

He took note of all ongoing projects including issues and problems being faced by the corporation. Ropeway is an eco-friendly mode of transport which reduces the travel distance significantly as in hilly terrain one km of ropeway is equivalent to 5-6 km of road distance, he said.

Agnihotri gave directions to the RTDC for bringing the NABARD guidelines for development of ropeways in the state under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund in the cabinet meeting immediately for its approval.

This will expedite construction of composite ropeways for providing connectivity to 329 unconnected habitations (250 plus population) as well as carriage of Agriculture and Horticulture produce could be taken up under NABARD RIDF in a big way.

He further directed the RTDC to make efforts for developing at least one ropeway per district in the next five years for providing connectivity, employment generation as well as enhancing tourism potential. He also directed the officers to explore possibilities of developing ropeways for Mata Chintpurni and Baba Balak Nath ji temples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)