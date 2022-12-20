Opposition seeks Maha CM Shinde's resignation over land allotment decision by him in MVA govt

Opposition members staged demonstrations in the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Tuesday accusing the government of being corrupt and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his decision taken when he was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state Legislative Council that their government does not give costly plots at lower rates to anyone.

However, the Upper House proceedings were adjourned for the day after arguments between members of the opposition and ruling parties over the matter.

On December 14, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court was informed by amicus curie (appointed by court to assist) advocate Anand Parchure that Shinde during his tenure as the urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had directed the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give away land acquired for housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 private persons.

The court then said, ''If any such order as claimed is really passed then we would direct the authorities to maintain status quo till the next date.'' The matter would be again heard on January 4, 2023.

The bench in its order said the court was since 2004 monitoring the land allotments made by the NIT to politicians and other influential individuals.

This was after a petition was filed by Nagpur-based social activist Anil Wadpalliwar, alleging the NIT gave away land to politicians and others at meagre rates.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Prithiviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aditya Thackrey and other leaders staged demonstrations in the legislature complex.

The MVA leaders raised slogans accusing the Shinde government of being corrupt and demanded the CM's resignation.??? In the Legislative Council, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said the NIT had reserved a plot 4.5 acres in the city for the construction of houses for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

''However, former urban development minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief minister of the state, had issued an order to hand over the land parcel to 16 persons at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The current ready reckoner rates calculate the cost of the land to be Rs 83 crore,'' he claimed.

"It is very serious matter. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had already put a stay on the hand over of the land and the case was going on. Despite that, Shinde as the urban development minister took the decision to hand over the land, which is a serious interference in the court's work," said Danve, who is part of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

However, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil objected to Danve's statement saying when Council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had announced the Question Hour, the LoP should not have raised this issue and could have made his point at some other time.

Objecting to Patil's argument, Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Anil Parab said Danve raised the issue under the Point of Information, which has no such restrictions.

"The leader of opposition was well within his rights to raise the issue. Whenever a leader of opposition receives any kind of information, he can always ask the House to clarify it at any given time," he said.

Deputy CM Fadnavis said Shinde gave his order (of land allotment) in April 2021 saying all the 16 persons should be treated at par with the other parties whose plots have been approved. They should pay the same amount and development charges as paid by the earlier parties and should be given the possession after completion of lease agreement of the plots immediately.

''Surprisingly, the decision was out on April 20, 2021 and nobody objected to it for next some months,'' he added.

The amicus curiae in this case informed about Shinde's decision to the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court in November this year and claimed it could be an interference in this legal battle, Fadnavis said.

"The court has not issued strictures but some claims have been made by the amicus curiae before the court. However, the court only requested the state government to submit its response and also asked the state government not to involve any third party in this case. It also asked that status quo be maintained in the land case," he said.

"There would have been wrongdoing had Shinde given the plot regularisation orders despite the Justice Gilani committee report being in place. This government does not give costly plots at lower rates to anyone," he said.

Fadnavis also said the case should not be discussed in the House as it is still going on and the court has not given its orders over it.

Following arguments between members of the opposition and ruling parties, Gorhe adjourned the House proceedings twice for 15 minutes each and then for the day.

