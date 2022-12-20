Left Menu

HC rejects plea to order operation of garbage trucks in night

They also created traffic snarls on streets and roads affecting the school going children and the office-goers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to operate garbage collection trucks after 7 pm.

No such direction can be issued to the GCC, the bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarty said.

The bench was dismissing a PIL petition from advocate V Anand of Kolathur here.

The petition sought to restrain the GCC from operating garbage trucks at the peak hours. They can be operated after 7 pm, the petitioner suggested.

According to the petitioner, the GCC operates various types of solid waste collection trucks with a mechanism for loading, compression and dumping and recycling. It is being done at the peak time of 8.30 to 10 am. It caused disturbance and nuisance to the general public. They also created traffic snarls on streets and roads affecting the school going children and the office-goers. They park their vehicles in a haphazard manner in the middle of the streets and roads and thereby curtail the traffic flow. The trucks were operated without covering with any net. Due to this the garbage spilled on the streets/roads. It created a stench in the locality and health hazards. In other countries, the trucks are being operated only in the night hours, petitioner pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

