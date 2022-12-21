Odd News Roundup: Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines
More than a hundred new designs discovered in and around Peru's ancient Nazca plain and surrounding areas could bring new information to light about the mysterious pre-Columbian artworks that have intrigued scientists and visitors for decades. Following two years of field surveys with aerial photos and drones, Peruvian and Japanese researches from Yamagata University earlier this month reported the discovery of 168 new designs at the UNESCO World Heritage site on Peru's southern Pacific coast.
