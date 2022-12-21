TN minister lays foundation for industrial park in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu MSME Minister T M Anbarasan on Wednesday laid the foundation for a large industrial park, which the state government claims to be Asia's largest, at Kittampalayam near Sulur on the outskirts of the city here.
Covering a sprawling 316 acres of land, the Arignar Anna Industrial Park would accommodate 585 small and medium industries while infrastructure like roads, water tank and industrial sheds will also be built within a period of four to six months at a total cost of Rs 24.61 crore, Anbarasan told reporters on the sidelines of the function.
While the government has allotted Rs 10 crore for the park, the beneficiaries have to share the remaining Rs 14.61 crore, the minister said.
Once completed, this will be the largest industrial park across Asia, in which industries like engineering, powerloom and garments will be functioning, Anbarasan claimed.
The industrial park is expected to create 15,000 direct and 25,000 indirect employment opportunities.
This project was planned during the previous DMK regime and land acquired 12 years ago, but the previous AIADMK government kept it on the back burner, Anbarasan alleged.
