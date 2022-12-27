Left Menu

Noida Authority issues Rs 235 Cr notice to DLF over Mall of India land compensation

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay Rs 235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built, a senior official said here.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-12-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 09:45 IST
Noida Authority issues Rs 235 Cr notice to DLF over Mall of India land compensation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay Rs 235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built, a senior official said here. The DLF, however, said it was yet to receive the communication. The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on May 5 in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veerana Redyy. ''Yes,'' Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI, confirming that the notice has been issued. Another senior official told PTI that the notice was issued to DLF on December 23 and the amount has to be remitted in 15 days. When contacted, a DLF spokesperson said in a statement: ''We have not received any notice. Once we get it, we will review it.'' The DLF Mall of India is located in Sector 18, Noida's commercial hub.

The land where the mall has been built was acquired by the Noida Authority, which functions under the UP government's Industrial Development Ministry, in 2005 from Reddy and was later auctioned to DLF.

A major part of the compensation to Reddy remains unpaid and the case reached the Supreme Court, according to an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022