Bihar: Polling underway for urban local bodies polls in 23 districts

Polling is underway for urban local bodies ULBs elections in Bihar on Wednesday amid tight security.The voting which began at 7 am will conclude at 5 pm.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 08:45 IST
Bihar: Polling underway for urban local bodies polls in 23 districts
Polling is underway for urban local bodies (ULBs) elections in Bihar on Wednesday amid tight security.

The voting which began at 7 am will conclude at 5 pm. EVMs are being for the municipal elections.

Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting is taking place on Wednesday.

The results would be declared on December 30, said a senior officer of the state election commission (SEC).

As many as 61,94,826 electors (Male 32,60,259 and Female 29,34,317) are eligible to exercise their franchise in 1,529 wards across 23 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Ara, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, said the official.

The SEC has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of security personnel in 7,088 polling booths and 286 mobile polling centres in 23 districts. Webcasting is being done from all the polling stations, officials said.

