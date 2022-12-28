Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:56 IST
(Update: Liftoff) SpaceX to launch 54 Starlink satellites to orbit today: Watch live
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, December 28 at 4:40 a.m. ET (9:40 UTC).

The first stage booster for this mission has previously launched 10 missions including GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"This launch marks the first of Starlink's upgraded network. Under our new license, we are now able to deploy satellites to new orbits that will add even more capacity to the network. Ultimately, this enables us to add more customers and provide faster service – particularly in areas that are currently over-subscribed," the Elon Musk-owned company said in a statement.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff. You can watch the launch here.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, December 29 starting at 4:14 a.m. ET (9:14 UTC).

Update 1

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has launched 54 Starlink satellites to orbit. Following stage separation, its first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

