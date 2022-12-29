Left Menu

Cold weather conditions prevail in Haryana and Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:01 IST
Haryana and Punjab reeled under intense cold with several areas recording their minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Fog also enveloped many parts of both the states, reducing visibility in the morning.

While Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, Rupnagar in Punjab recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 8.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.1 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 6 degrees Celsius and Mohali 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 deg C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

