J'khand shivers at below 10 degC, pleasant weather likely in new year

Jharkhand is experiencing a sudden dip in temperature for the last couple of days with most parts of the state shivering at below 10 degrees Celsius, but the new year is expected to bring in a pleasant weather, the Met department said on Friday.

The dip in mercury was caused by westerly and north-westerly winds, it said.

The lowest temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khunti town, followed by 6.8 degrees Celsius in Simdega town, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Ramgarh, 8 degrees Celsius in Daltonganj and 10.6 degrees Celsius in Jamshedpur.

Ranchi shivered at 9.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5.4 degrees Celsius in the last three days. The state capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius on December 27.

''The temperature dipped in the state due to prevailing westerly and north-westerly winds. Any major change in the mercury levels is unlikely over the next 24 hours. Subsequently, a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected,'' Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

He said eastern parts of Jharkhand might experience light to moderate fog in the next 2-3 days.

Dry weather conditions may prevail in the state till January 5 with the minimum temperature likely to remain in the range of 8-15 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)