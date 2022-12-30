Left Menu

J'khand shivers at below 10 degC, pleasant weather likely in new year

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:09 IST
J'khand shivers at below 10 degC, pleasant weather likely in new year
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is experiencing a sudden dip in temperature for the last couple of days with most parts of the state shivering at below 10 degrees Celsius, but the new year is expected to bring in a pleasant weather, the Met department said on Friday.

The dip in mercury was caused by westerly and north-westerly winds, it said.

The lowest temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khunti town, followed by 6.8 degrees Celsius in Simdega town, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Ramgarh, 8 degrees Celsius in Daltonganj and 10.6 degrees Celsius in Jamshedpur.

Ranchi shivered at 9.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5.4 degrees Celsius in the last three days. The state capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius on December 27.

''The temperature dipped in the state due to prevailing westerly and north-westerly winds. Any major change in the mercury levels is unlikely over the next 24 hours. Subsequently, a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected,'' Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

He said eastern parts of Jharkhand might experience light to moderate fog in the next 2-3 days.

Dry weather conditions may prevail in the state till January 5 with the minimum temperature likely to remain in the range of 8-15 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022