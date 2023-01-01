Left Menu

Below 10 degrees min temperature in all major cities of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:30 IST
Below 10 degrees min temperature in all major cities of Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan where all major cities recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said on Sunday.

At 1 degree Celsius, Fatehpur of Sikar was the coldest on Saturday night, followed by Churu, which recorded the minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Hanumangarh and Chittorgarh recorded 3.3 degrees, Sikar 3.5 degrees, Bhilwara 4 degrees, Karauli 4.2 degrees, Alwar and Pilani 4.8 degrees, Dabok 6 degrees, Phalodi 6.2, and Anta 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Other places recorded minimum temperatures between 6.5 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius.

Shallow to moderate fog engulfed a number of places in the state. Some places were reported to be weathering a cold to severe cold wave.

The weather remained dry in the state, said the MeT department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023