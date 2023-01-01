Below 10 degrees min temperature in all major cities of Rajasthan
Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan where all major cities recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said on Sunday.
At 1 degree Celsius, Fatehpur of Sikar was the coldest on Saturday night, followed by Churu, which recorded the minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.
Hanumangarh and Chittorgarh recorded 3.3 degrees, Sikar 3.5 degrees, Bhilwara 4 degrees, Karauli 4.2 degrees, Alwar and Pilani 4.8 degrees, Dabok 6 degrees, Phalodi 6.2, and Anta 6.3 degrees Celsius.
Other places recorded minimum temperatures between 6.5 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius.
Shallow to moderate fog engulfed a number of places in the state. Some places were reported to be weathering a cold to severe cold wave.
The weather remained dry in the state, said the MeT department said.
