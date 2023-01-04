Left Menu

Maha: Two fishermen drown, one missing after boat capsizes in Arabian sea off Ratnagiri coast

Two fishermen drowned and one went missing after their boat capsized in the Arabian sea off the Ratnagiri coast in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The bodies of the two fishermen were fished out of the sea, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:05 IST
Two fishermen drowned and one went missing after their boat capsized in the Arabian sea off the Ratnagiri coast in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The official said all the fishermen belonged to Patkar Pada from Talasari in Palghar district.

He said four boats set out for fishing in the Arabian sea from Mangrol port in Junagadh district of Gujarat on December 30. On January 2, seawater gushed in one of the four boats anchored near Dikshi, 80 nautical miles off the Ratnagiri coast, the official said. Of the seven fishermen aboard the boat four were saved by fishermen from other boats, while two others drowned and one went missing, he added. The bodies of the two fishermen were fished out of the sea, the official said. All fishermen were brought to the Ratnagiri coasts in other boats. Bodies of the two deceased are being brought to Talasari in ambulances, the official said.

