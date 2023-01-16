Left Menu

NASA satellite captures spectacular images of a submarine volcano

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:26 IST
NASA satellite captures spectacular images of a submarine volcano
Image by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey

Kaitoku, a triple-peaked seamount located north of Iwo Jima, Japan, lies approximately 100 meters (300 feet) beneath the ocean's surface. One of the three underwater volcanic peaks - the easternmost one - is currently active. In August 2022, satellite images revealed signs of renewed activity, which were later verified by the Japan Coast Guard.

According to NASA Earth Observatory, the activity continued through December 2022 and into the new year. Images captured by the agency's Landsat 8 satellite on January 3, 2023 show plumes of discoloured water emanating from a vent on the underwater seamount.

Research into submarine volcanoes in this area indicates that the discoloured patch may contain extremely hot acidic seawater with particles, volcanic rock pieces, and sulfur.

Earth is home to an estimated 25 million seamounts, or underwater mountains created by volcanic activity, with Kaitoku being just one of them. While a vast majority of these peaks are inactive, the active ones represent a large fraction of total volcanic activity, with geologists estimating that up to 80 percent of the planet's eruptive activity happens in oceans.

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023