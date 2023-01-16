Left Menu

Two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur

The shivir began with a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration HCM RIPA in Jaipur.Chief secretary Usha Sharma gave a brief in the meeting. The Chief Secretary informed that Rajasthan has become a model state in the health sector.


Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government began here on Monday for the review of the performance of all the departments. The shivir began with a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA) in Jaipur.

Chief secretary Usha Sharma gave a brief in the meeting. ''The Chief Secretary informed that Rajasthan has become a model state in the health sector. Remarkable progress has also been seen in the education sector,'' official sources said.

She said that in the last four years, financial approvals for 94 per cent of announcements have been issued.

The CS said that in the health sector, 75 per cent budget announcements of the last four year have been completed and work on the remaining announcements is going on. In the two-day 'Chintan Shivir', Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will review the implementation of budget announcements and performance of all departments.

Ministers of all the departments will present the progress report of their departments' four-year works, budget announcements, public manifesto, campaigns, implementation of innovations and other works before the CM in different sessions.

Discussions will be held regarding the improvement in the present works as well as the proposed works for the coming year.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal, Education Minister BD Kalla, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana, Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing Murari Lal Meena, Gopalan Minister Pramod Bhaya, Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Public Works Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav, Public Health Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi and Water Resources Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya will present the progress reports of their departments in various sessions today.

On the second day on Tuesday, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Transport and Road Safety Brijendra Ola will give presentations from 10 am to 12 noon.

From 12.15 pm to 3.20 pm, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat, Minister for Forest Hema Ram Chaudhary, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Tikaram Jully, Minister for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh, Minister for Minority Affairs Shale Mohammad and Minister of State for Tribal Area Development Arjun Singh Bamnia will give information about departmental progress.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Disaster Management, Administrative Reforms Minister Govindram Meghwal and Minister of State for Science and Technology Zahida Khan will also present the progress report from 3.20 pm to 4 pm on Tuesday.

