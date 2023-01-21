Powerful earthquake hits north Argentina; no damage reported

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina but there were no immediate reports of damages. The quake struck at 8:09 pm local time Friday with its epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometres.

Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.

