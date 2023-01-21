Left Menu

Powerful earthquake hits north Argentina; no damage reported

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina but there were no immediate reports of damages. The quake struck at 809 pm local time Friday with its epicentre about 15 miles 24 kilometres southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometres.Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 21-01-2023 05:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 05:34 IST
