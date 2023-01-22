Punjab minister Aman Arora conducts surprise check in Sunam

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection at the construction site of a modern street vending zone being developed here.

According to an official statement, Arora observed the ongoing construction of the sewerage manhole chamber and expressed displeasure over the use of old bricks at some places.

The minister warned that misuse of government funds would not be tolerated.

He said no negligence will be tolerated in the ongoing development works on the land of Shaheed Udham Singh and directed the officials concerned to perform their duties properly.

Arora had laid the foundation stone of the street vending zone for vegetable and fruit vendors to be built at a cost of Rs 1 crore in the beginning of this month.

