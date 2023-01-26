Gujarat: Four detained for threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on Republic Day

Four persons, including one from Uttar Pradesh, have been detained by the Gujarat Police for allegedly threatening to carry out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad city on the Republic Day on Thursday, an official said.

The action was taken based on a letter received two days back by the Ahmedabad police commissioner's office, in which the threat of serial bomb blasts was given, the senior official of the city crime branch said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had swung into action after the letter, he said.

''The sender of the letter threatened to carry out bomb blasts at different places in Ahmedabad, including at the railway station and bus stand, on the Republic Day on Thursday. Following a probe, four persons have been detained for questioning,'' the official said. While three persons were detained from Ahmedabad, the fourth one named Om Prakash was held by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Ballia district after getting a tip-off from the crime branch here about his role, he said, adding that a team has been sent to UP to take his custody.

''A preliminary probe has revealed that Om Prakash from Ballia is the key accused in sending this threat letter, which turned out to be a hoax. We are yet to find out the exact motive behind this act,'' the official said.

