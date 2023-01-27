Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 06:02 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rolls-Royce's new CEO warns company is a 'burning platform' - Nearly £15bn wasted on COVID PPE, says UK spending watchdog

- Blackstone faces $5bn of withdrawal requests from more property funds - Russia bans largest independent news website Meduza

Overview - Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said to employees that it needs to transform the way it operates otherwise it won't survive.

- According to a report by the National Audit Office, the UK health department was forced to write down personal protective equipment and other medical items worth 14.9 billion pounds ($18.49 billion). - Blackstone Inc faces more than 5 billion pounds ($6.21 billion) in redemption requests from another set of property funds, adding more pressure on the company as investors attempt to pull out their money.

- Russian independent news outlet Meduza has been designated as an "undesirable organisation" by Russian authorities, effectively banning Meduza from operating in the country. ($1 = 0.8057 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

