Scheme for one-time settlement of water bills within a month: Delhi Jal Board

Say if your bill was Rs 50,000, you settle it for Rs 25,000, the DJB vice chairman said.The scheme is likely to be introduced within a month, he said.After the settlement, your meter reading will be brought to zero and you will start paying from that reading.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 08:29 IST
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj said the city government will bring a scheme for a one-time settlement of exorbitant water bills within a month.

Bharadwaj on Monday shared on Twitter a video in which he is seen explaining the scheme to a group of people.

''Under the one-time settlement scheme, we are taking out your historical data, say of 10 years or five years, to see your consumption. We will calculate your average consumption by taking into account your usage for the months when the consumption was less.

''Based on that, we will calculate your one-day consumption. Based on your bill, say which is Rs 1 lakh or Rs 1.5 lakh, we will generate a new bill and offer you a reduced amount. Say if your bill was Rs 50,000, you settle it for Rs 25,000,'' the DJB vice chairman said.

The scheme is likely to be introduced within a month, he said.

''After the settlement, your meter reading will be brought to zero and you will start paying from that reading. Within a month, we will offer you a full and final settlement for your old pending bills,'' he added.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured Delhiites that their water bills would be rectified in case of any anomaly and suggested that they hold paying the charges till the correct ones were available as the DJB would come up with a plan for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

