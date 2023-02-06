Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake -official

There is no damage to the Kerkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying oil from Iraq to Turkey, or to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and oil flows are continuing on both after a major earthquake struck Turkey, an energy official told Reuters on Monday.

The quake, of magnitude 7.8, struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria early on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.

