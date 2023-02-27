Left Menu

EU's Von der Leyen: UK could join EU research programme

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:43 IST
EU's Von der Leyen: UK could join EU research programme
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

Once the new Brexit trade deal between Britain and the UK has been implemented, the EU can work on Britain joining the Horizon Europe research programme again, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday at a joint news conference with Britain's PM Rishi Sunak.

"This Windsor Framework is good news for scientists and researchers in the European Union and in the UK. (...) I'm happy to start immediately the work on an association agreement which is the precondition to join Horizon Europe", Von der Leyen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023