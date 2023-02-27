EU's Von der Leyen: UK could join EU research programme

Once the new Brexit trade deal between Britain and the UK has been implemented, the EU can work on Britain joining the Horizon Europe research programme again, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday at a joint news conference with Britain's PM Rishi Sunak.

"This Windsor Framework is good news for scientists and researchers in the European Union and in the UK. (...) I'm happy to start immediately the work on an association agreement which is the precondition to join Horizon Europe", Von der Leyen said.

