Left Menu

Oizom's Patented E-Breathing Technology Is Changing The Way Industries And Authorities Monitor Air Quality

They have developed this revolutionary solution to significantly enhance the longevity and accuracy of air quality sensors by protecting them from direct exposure to harsh climate conditions. This significant advancement helps us provide even more reliable and accurate air quality data to industries. Oizom stands aside from its competitors with its e-breathing technology, where sensors are placed inside the monitors.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 10:19 IST
Oizom's Patented E-Breathing Technology Is Changing The Way Industries And Authorities Monitor Air Quality
Representative Image Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • Country:
  • India

Oizom, a leading air monitoring solutions provider, uses its innovative patented e-breathing technology in its devices. They have developed this revolutionary solution to significantly enhance the longevity and accuracy of air quality sensors by protecting them from direct exposure to harsh climate conditions. Industries and authorities from 50+ countries are already using this technology with a positive outcome.

Kruti Davda, Environmental Lead of Oizom, explains the significance of this breakthrough, stating, ''Our unique patented e-breathing technology represents a major leap forward in environmental monitoring. By shielding our sensors from direct exposure to harsh weather conditions, we ensure they last longer and operate more accurately. This significant advancement helps us provide even more reliable and accurate air quality data to industries.'' Oizom stands aside from its competitors with its e-breathing technology, where sensors are placed inside the monitors. This protects the sensors from harsh environmental conditions like rain, snow, and dust, which can negatively impact the accuracy and lifespan of the sensors.

One of the most significant benefits of this technology is its ability to increase the longevity of the sensors, resulting in cost savings for clients over time. Additionally, the e-breathing technology allows for greater accuracy in air quality monitoring, providing more reliable data that can be useful to make informed decisions about health and safety.

Oizom is committed to providing the industries with the most reliable and accurate air monitoring solutions. The e-breathing technology is a testament to that commitment, and they look forward to helping various industries and organisations monitor accurate data to achieve their sustainability goals.

About Oizom Oizom is committed to delivering sustainable and trustworthy air quality monitoring solutions to a range of industries and organisations. Their accurate and affordable air quality monitors promise reliable insights in extreme climate conditions. Whether it's through real-time air quality monitoring, weather tracking, or energy efficiency measurement, Oizom's solutions provide critical insights that help organisations make data-driven decisions for a better and sustainable future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023