Left Menu

Parts of Gujarat likely to receive unseasonal rainfall over next 4 days: IMD

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:38 IST
Parts of Gujarat likely to receive unseasonal rainfall over next 4 days: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Gujarat are likely to receive unseasonal rainfall during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Some districts in the state received light rains on Saturday, while areas in north and south Gujarat are likely to receive light rainfall during the next four days, the Ahmedabad centre of the IMD said.

It also forecast light thunderstorm, with lightning and surface wind of 30-40 kilometres per hour, accompanied with light rain in isolated places in Banaskantha, Patan, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad districts.

In a 24-hour period ending at 6am on Sunday, parts of Dang, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha districts received light rainfall, with Waghai taluka in Dang recording the highest rainfall.

The IMD said an induced cyclonic circulation that lay over north Gujarat and its neighbourhood had shifted towards north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan and extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023