Left Menu

TN CM inaugurates Keeladi museum in Sivaganga

PTI | Sivaganga | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:09 IST
TN CM inaugurates Keeladi museum in Sivaganga
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a museum here that will showcase the archaeological findings at the Keeladi site in the district.

The museum has been established over 31,000 sq.ft. at an estimated Rs 18.43 crore, a government release said.

The state Archaeological department has been carrying out the excavation since 2018 and a lot of findings have been recovered which indicate at a thriving urban civilisation on the banks of river Vaigai in the 6th Century BC, it said.

''Scientifically it has been proven the Tamil society was a literate and educated one'' as early as that period, it said citing various findings made during the excavation so far.

The museum was built with the aim of showcasing the history of Tamils, their heritage and culture and the exhibits kept in the facility include earthenware and brick structures, it said.

Animation, virtual reality exhibition were among the other features in the museum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023