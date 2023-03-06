Light rain recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Isolated places in Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning during the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said on Monday.

Hailstorm was recorded at some places in Kota division, he said.

Till 8.30 am on Monday, 25 mm of rain was recorded in Ramganj Mandi (Kota), 7 mm in Chhabra (Baran), 6 mm in Mandana (Kota), 5 mm each in Sangod-Asnawar (Jhalawar), 3 mm in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar). Radheshyam Sharma, director of the India Meteorological Department's Jaipur centre, said there is a possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms, sudden strong winds with speeds up to 30-40 kilometres per hour and light to moderate rain in districts of Kota and Udaipur divisions.

Due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there will be an increase in thunderstorm activities on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. On Tuesday, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with moderate to severe thunderstorms and strong winds of speeds up to 30-40 kilometres an hour in districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions. The effect of this system will remain in most parts of east Rajasthan on Wednesday. The weather is likely to become dry from Thursday.

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state on Monday was recorded between 28 and 35.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 15 and 20.4 degrees Celsius, Sharma said.

