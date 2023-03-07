Left Menu

Centre of Excellence on road safety inaugurated in Chandigarh

A Centre of Excellence that will provide a platform to policy makers to develop understanding of key challenges being faced in making roads safer for commuters was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

07-03-2023
Centre of Excellence on road safety inaugurated in Chandigarh
A Centre of Excellence that will provide a platform to policy makers to develop understanding of key challenges being faced in making roads safer for commuters was inaugurated here on Tuesday. According to an official statement, the centre was inaugurated by Dharam Pal, adviser to the Chandigarh administrator under the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) in the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) building here. This centre will function as a lead agency in road safety, it said. ''It is expected that the Centre of Excellence on road safety will provide a platform to policy makers in Chandigarh to develop holistic understanding of the issues/challenges being faced in making safer roads for its commuters and to bring in innovative solutions for better planning and development of road infrastructure with the active participation of citizens,'' it said.

The objective behind setting up of this centre is also to have systematic and scientific analysis of causal factors behind accidents, to prepare and execute detailed road safety programmes in Chandigarh, undertake public awareness and outreach programmes on road safety issues and to promote and facilitate research in various aspects of road safety, it said.

The society has members from various departments, including transport, police, engineering, department of planning and municipal corporation as well as road safety experts among others, it said. This centre will assist in identification of black spots and their removal, undertake traffic simulation studies for management of traffic and mitigating congestion, accident investigation and analysis, the statement said.

