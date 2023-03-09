NASA to unveil spacesuit prototype for Artemis III Moon mission next week

Last year, NASA selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system for the upcoming Artemis III mission, which will mark the first human landing on the lunar surface in over 50 years. Now six months later, they are set to reveal a spacesuit prototype of what the astronauts will wear during this mission planned for 2025.

The Artemis Moon mission spacesuit will be revealed during a televised event beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) on Wednesday, March 15. The event also includes remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts and question-and-answer sessions with media and students.

You can watch the live event on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

"New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface advance our capability for human exploration in space. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits and other human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there for scientific discovery," NASA said in a statement.