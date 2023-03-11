Left Menu

Dutch farmers and climate activists protest over government policies

Next week's regional elections are significant because they will determine the make-up of the Dutch Senate, and because regional governments are responsible for translating national government goals - such as nitrogen caps - into concrete plans. Environmentalists led by the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion scaled a wall next to the road they had blocked to hang a banner reading "Stop fossil subsidies".

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:33 IST
Dutch farmers and climate activists protest over government policies
Image Credit: Wikimedia

More than 10,000 Dutch farmers protested in The Hague on Saturday against government plans to limit nitrogen emissions, a policy they say will spell the end of many farms and hit food production.

Many symbolically held the national flag upside down during the demonstration, which took place ahead of March 15 regional elections and followed similar protests by farmers in Belgium this month over nitrogen emission rules. Elsewhere in the city, thousands of environmentalists blocked a major thoroughfare in an unauthorised protest against tax rules they say encourage the use of fossil fuels. Police used water cannon to disperse a group of about 100 of the activists late in the afternoon.

The pro-farm protesters carried banners reading "No farmers, no food," and "There is no nitrogen 'problem'" during the peaceful demonstration organised by the Farmers' Defence Force group. Relatively large numbers of livestock and heavy use of fertilizers have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the soil and water in the Netherlands and Belgium that are higher than European Union regulations allow.

Farm groups say the problem has been exaggerated and that the proposed solutions are unfair and ineffective. Next week's regional elections are significant because they will determine the make-up of the Dutch Senate, and because regional governments are responsible for translating national government goals - such as nitrogen caps - into concrete plans.

Environmentalists led by the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion scaled a wall next to the road they had blocked to hang a banner reading "Stop fossil subsidies". Protesters are demanding an end to fuel tax exemptions for oil refineries and coal plants, introduced to avoid double taxation, as well as exemptions for the aviation and shipping industries that were agreed at the EU level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023