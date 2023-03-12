Left Menu

PM inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:12 IST
PM inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here.

It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway.

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district with the state capital Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about five hours, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi held a massive road show in the district headquarter city of Mandya, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP is focusing on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023