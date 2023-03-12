PM inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here.

It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway.

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district with the state capital Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about five hours, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi held a massive road show in the district headquarter city of Mandya, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP is focusing on winning a good number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak.

