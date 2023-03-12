Reinstatement of old pension system gave employees sense of security: Rajasthan CM

The old pension system has been reinstated in the state on demand of Rajasthan government employees, giving them a sense of security about their future, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

''Under the new pension scheme (NPS), the future of the employees depends on the stock market. Opposition to the old pension system by the central government and many economists is unjustified,'' Gehlot said in a statement. The old pension system does not hinder the development of the country in any way, he said at the swearing-in ceremony of the executive body of Rajasthan State Other Administrative Services Confederation (ROSCON) here. He also said employees play an important role in providing a sensitive, transparent and accountable administration in the state and take the benefits of public welfare schemes to the last person. Asserting that the Rajasthan government is protecting the interests of its employees, Gehlot said it was decided that DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) would be conducted twice a year so that employees could get time-bound promotion. The chief minister said it is the duty of the government to provide social security to economically weaker citizens. About one crore people, including widows, single women, old and disabled people are being given social security pension, he said.

The minimum pension has been increased to Rs 1,000 by the state government and a provision of Rs 12,000 crore has been made for this. The BJP-led Central government is giving social security pension to only 10 lakh people at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the Rajasthan chief minister said.

''The central government should enact a law to give citizens the right to social security and implement uniform pension in the country,'' Gehlot said.

