Left Menu

Centre approves listing of IREDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:28 IST
Centre approves listing of IREDA
Representative Image Image Credit: ireda.in
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Friday approved a proposal for listing of IREDA on stock exchanges through initial public offer by part sale of the government stake and fresh issue of equity shares to raise funds.

''Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved for listing of IREDA - a CPSE under Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on stock exchanges through an initial public offer (IPO) by part sale of government’s stake in it and to raise funds for IREDA through issue of fresh equity shares,'' an official statement said.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will drive the listing process.

This decision supersedes earlier CCEA decision taken in June 2017 for allowing IREDA to issue 13.90 crore fresh equity shares of Rs 10 each to the public on book building basis through an IPO.

The instant decision has been necessitated due to a change in capital structure following infusion of capital to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore by the government in March 2022, it said.

The IPO will help in unlocking the value of the government’s investment on one hand and on the other hand will provide an opportunity to the public to acquire stake in the national asset and draw benefits therefrom, it stated.

Besides, it will help IREDA in raising a part of its capital requirement for meeting growth plans without depending on the public exchequer, and improve governance through greater market discipline and transparency arising from listing requirements and disclosures, it added.

IREDA is a CPSE incorporated in 1987 and is engaged in financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in India.

It is registered as a Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023