Left Menu

Five drown in canal in Sonbhadra, 1 still missing

Six people, including two minors, were swept away in a canal in a hilly area here after last nights heavy rains and hailstorm, police said on Saturday. Bodies of five of them have been recovered from the canal, they said. As the flow in the canal increased, six persons were swept away.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 18-03-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 16:02 IST
Five drown in canal in Sonbhadra, 1 still missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two minors, were swept away in a canal in a hilly area here after last night's heavy rains and hailstorm, police said on Saturday. Bodies of five of them have been recovered from the canal, they said. All six of them had gone to a jungle near Baitara canal to get wood, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said. ''In the evening, due to sudden heavy rains and hailstorm, they started looking for a safe place. As the flow in the canal increased, six persons were swept away. Police and search teams have recovered five bodies so far, and search is still on to find the body of a woman,'' he said. The victims were identified as Rajkumari, 40, Reeta, 32, Rajpati, 10, Hiravati, 22, and Vimlesh, 12, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023