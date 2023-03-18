Left Menu

PM Gati Shakti: 156 critical infra gap projects identified

The PM Gati Shakti programme was launched by the government on 13th October 2021.So far, 44 Network Planning Group meetings held at the central level, wherein 66 major infrastructure projects worth Rs Rs 5 lakh crore, have been evaluated, the commerce and industry ministry said.The Network Planning Group NPG is constituted under the initiative.

As many as 156 critical infrastructure gaps to ports and for movement of bulk commodities such as coal, cement, fertilizers and foodgrains, have been identified for intervention under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, an official statement said on Saturday. The PM Gati Shakti programme was launched by the government on 13th October 2021.

So far, 44 Network Planning Group meetings held at the central level, wherein 66 major infrastructure projects worth Rs Rs 5 lakh crore, have been evaluated, the commerce and industry ministry said.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) is constituted under the initiative. ''156 critical infrastructure gaps to ports and for movement of bulk commodities such as coal, cement, fertilizers and foodgrains, have been identified for intervention,'' it said. To facilitate wider adoption of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, a series of regional workshops are being organized across all states/UTs. These workshops aim to bring more vigour and build synergy among different stakeholders resulting in mutual learning among States/UTs and central ministries/departments.

