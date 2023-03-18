Give PM Mitra project implementation in Tamil Nadu to SIPCOT, Stalin tells Modi

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to permit the state government-run SIPCOT to carry out PM Mitra textile park project implementation in Tamil Nadu. Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal, Stalin thanked them for picking Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district (E Kumaralingapuram) for developing a PM Mitra park. ''I am sure that the southern districts of Tamil Nadu will greatly benefit from the development of the park.'' Stalin said the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), the agency responsible for the development of industrial land and infrastructure already has 1052 acres in its possession and it is ready to take up project implementation immediately.

On March 17, 2023, the Centre announced the sites for setting up of 7 PM mega integrated textile regions and apparel (PM Mitra) parks for the textile industry. The parks are set to come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister underlined that SIPCOT has a proven capacity to establish large industrial parks. It is currently operating 28 industrial parks spread over 38,522 acres where 2,890 companies function and such firms have a total of 3,94,785 employees. Most industries investing in Tamil Nadu prefer SIPCOT developed industrial parks. ''On the other hand, the development of large industrial parks by private developers in Tamil Nadu has had limited success.'' Tamil Nadu government strongly believes that implementing the PM Mitra park through SIPCOT offers the greatest assurance of successful achievement of the scheme objectives, the CM said. ''Hence, I request that the Government of India may permit SIPCOT to be the master developer of the PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu, as they already have the land in their ownership and possession and have a solid track record in the implementation of industrial parks. Such a dispensation is already envisaged in the scheme guidelines. I would be grateful if my request is considered favourably,'' Stalin said.

