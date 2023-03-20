Credit Suisse shares slump over 61% in premarket trading after UBS deal

Shares in Credit Suisse dropped 61.95% in premarket trading in Zurich on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for $3 billion. Credit Suisse shares were quoted at 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578) in Julius Baer premarket trading, while those in UBS were down 4.73% at 15.81 francs.

"The next few hours of trading will give us a better picture on whether the crisis is contained," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB and the government." SNB refers to the Swiss National Bank.

In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses. ($1 = 0.9274 Swiss francs)

