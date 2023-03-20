Left Menu

Noida: Details like OC/CC of housing projects now available online

People can now check details like completion certificate, occupancy certificate, number of flats or pending dues of any group housing project in Noida online, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:01 IST
Noida: Details like OC/CC of housing projects now available online
  • Country:
  • India

People can now check details like completion certificate, occupancy certificate, number of flats or pending dues of any group housing project in Noida online, officials said on Monday. The details can be checked on the website of the Noida Authority -- www.noidaauthorityonline.in -- under the title 'Group Housing Builder Projects Information', they said. Noida Authority's officer on special duty (Group Housing) Prasun Dwivedi said the section was made on the website on Monday and is aimed at promoting transparency and e-governance in public interest.

''For making the general public aware about the housing projects, the complete details of the projects of group housing such as project-wise OC and CC, pending dues, updated status of sub lease documents, total sanctioned flats etc. have been displayed live on the official website,'' Dwivedi said.

The general public can use the details related to housing projects for buying and selling flats as per their requirement, he said. Dwivedi told PTI, ''We had been getting feedback from a lot of people who felt the need for such a mechanism to help them. This system for live update on housing projects was in making since last few months.'' ''The system has been made live today and eventually we will keep on improving it to make the user experience better. As of now, it may not be 100 per cent accurate but in coming days there will be constant improvement and details will be updated regularly,'' the OSD added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023