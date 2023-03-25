At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - state officials
At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, the state's emergency management agency said after the twister left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles.
