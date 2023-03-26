Left Menu

Blast in Russian town caused by drone -TASS cites law enforcement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:56 IST
Blast in Russian town caused by drone -TASS cites law enforcement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion on Sunday that hurt two people and created a crater in the centre of the town of Kireyevsk in Russia's Tula region was caused by a drone, the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement as saying.

Three residential buildings were also damaged following the explosion in Kireyevsk, which is around 220 km (140 miles) south of Moscow, a regional security agency said.

