Blast in Russian town caused by drone -TASS cites law enforcement

An explosion on Sunday that hurt two people and created a crater in the centre of the town of Kireyevsk in Russia's Tula region was caused by a drone, the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement as saying.

Three residential buildings were also damaged following the explosion in Kireyevsk, which is around 220 km (140 miles) south of Moscow, a regional security agency said.

