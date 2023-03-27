Left Menu

No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:17 IST
No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credits: NASA, ESA, and Leah Hustak (STScI)

The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.

Scientists said on Monday that doesn't bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot for harbouring water and potentially life.

The NASA-led team reported little if no atmosphere exists at the innermost planet in the Trappist system, 40 light-years away. The researchers used a special technique geared toward a warm planet like this one. Results were published on Monday in the journal Nature.

The lack of an atmosphere would mean no water and no protection from cosmic rays, said NASA's Thomas Greene, the lead researcher.

As for the other planets orbiting the small, feeble Trappist star, “I would have been more optimistic about the others” having atmospheres if this one had, Greene said in an email.

Because this innermost planet is bombarded by solar radiation — four times as much as Earth gets from our sun — it's possible that extra energy is why there's no atmosphere, Greene noted.

More observations are planned not only of this planet, but the others in the Trappist system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023