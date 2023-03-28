Left Menu

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

Image Credit: NASA
  • United States

NASA and Boeing will update the media on the progress of the Crew Flight Test (CFT) of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station.

NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test will take NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams to and from the space station and will prove the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system. The mission will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no earlier than April 2023.

Following a successful crewed test flight, the agency will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for regular crew rotation flights to the space station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

At the upcoming media teleconference, scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 29, the managers will share a mission status and discuss upcoming milestones ahead of Starliner's first crewed flight. Live audio coverage of the teleconference will stream on the agency’s website.

 

