Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Tigress that killed 2 men in Surajpur district captured after five-hour operation

PTI | Surajpur | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:09 IST
Chhattisgarh: Tigress that killed 2 men in Surajpur district captured after five-hour operation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tigress that had killed two men and injured another in a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district was captured on Tuesday after a five-hour operation involving trained Kumki elephants, forest officials said.

The feline, which bore injuries on her body, was tranquillized by forest department personnel while maintaining precautions and rescued at around 10 am, the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation) Sudhir Kumar Agrawal told PTI.

Kumki elephants are trained to capture and tame wild elephants.

On Monday, two villagers were killed and another injured after they were attacked by the tigress near Kalamanjan village in Odgi development block, leading to protests by locals demanding immediate capture of the big cat.

A team of forest personnel, including veterinarians, launched a rescue operation early Tuesday morning while complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Agrawal said, adding that Kumki elephants were also roped in the task.

“The female tiger, aged around 6 years, was later rescued and kept in a big cage. Veterinarians administered preliminary treatment to the animal as it has injuries on its forehead. The tigress will be shifted to Jungle Safari zoo in the state capital Raipur,'' he added.

According to forest officials, the tigress sustained injuries on her forehead after one of the three villagers attacked her with an axe while trying to save himself on Monday.

“Prima facie, the tigress reached the area (Odgi development block) from Guru Ghasidas national park in the neighbouring Koriya district”, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023