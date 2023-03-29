U'khand bags runner-up award for building floating huts, eco rooms on Tehri lake

Uttarakhand has bagged the runner-up award in the best log huts category for building floating huts and eco-rooms on Tehri lake under the tourism ministry's Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The award is given by the ministry for best practices adopted by states under the scheme for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

Uttarakhand has got the honour for building 20 log huts on Tehri lake, State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, adding that more than Rs 11 crore was sanctioned for the project.

Maharaj who received the award from Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday said the honour is an indication that the state government is doing a good job.

''The honour bestowed upon Uttarakhand is a reflection of the good work we have done. It is something to be proud of. It also motivates us to do even better,'' he said.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana 2.0 several tourism infrastructure development projects have been undertaken in Uttarakhand, including the ones in Adi Kailash, Om Parvat and Munsyari in Pithoragarh district and Chooka in Champawat district, he said.

Meanwhile, Katarmal, Jageshwar and Baijnath Devidhura are also being developed into heritage circuits, the minister said.

''Log huts will prove to be a milestone in modern tourism. Apart from being eco-friendly, they also act as insulators, keeping tourists cool in summer and warm in winter,'' he said.

