Left Menu

TVS Emerald,  HDFC Capital to set up Rs 1,000-cr platform for plotted development projects in Chennai, Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:05 IST
TVS Emerald,  HDFC Capital to set up Rs 1,000-cr platform for plotted development projects in Chennai, Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) and HDFC Capital on Wednesday announced setting up a Rs 1,000-crore platform for plotted development projects in Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to a statement, Emerald Haven Realty Ltd has signed a term sheet with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund – 3 (acting through its investment manager HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd), to create a Rs 1,000-crore platform for plotted development projects across Chennai and Bangalore.

Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, said, ''TVS Emerald has been developing and delivering state-of-the-art projects in Chennai for close to ten years and has entered the Bangalore market with the recent launch of TVS Emerald Jardin and several new land acquisitions.'' This is a strategic tie-up to grow our plotted development portfolio in the South markets, he added.

Vipul Roongta, MD & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, said, ''HDFC Capital is committed to partnerships with trusted real estate brands with a strong track record of development and delivery.'' Through platform with TVS Emerald, he said, ''we will continue our focus on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality plotted developments at affordable prices.'' TVS Emerald, an associate of TVS Motor, is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru.

TVS Emerald has delivered about 2.4 million square feet of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 million sq ft of under development projects.

HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, is the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group.

HDFC Capital is focused on financing the development of affordable and mid-income homes in a sustainable manner.

HDFC Capital is the investment manager to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 1 (H-CARE 1), HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 2 (H-CARE 2) and HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 3 (H-CARE 3) Schemes 1 & 2, which are registered with SEBI as a Category II Alternative Investment Funds.

These funds combine to create a USD 3.1-billion platform targeting the development of affordable and mid-income housing in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023