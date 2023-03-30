General Assembly votes to seek World Court’s opinion, in quest for ‘bolder’ climate action
UN News | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:19 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Photo-Vanuatu.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
- Photo-Guterres.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
- Türk
- Vanuatu
- Office
- Guterres
- Pacific
- António Guterres
- States
- Pacific Island
- OHCHR
- Manuel Elías
- Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau
- UN PhotoManuel Elías
- The UN General Assembly
- Court
- respect]https:global.unitednations.entermediadb.net
Advertisement