Delhi likely to receive light rain on Saturday: IMD

Parts of the national capital are expected to receive a shower of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The rainfall in the past few days has kept the temperature from surging. Even on Friday, the city witnessed a trace of rainfall and the maximum temperature was recorded three notches below normal at 28.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature stood at 16.8 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, in the past nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, the capital registered 0.1 mm of rainfall. The humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 56 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers in one or two places for Saturday.

''The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 30 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' the IMD said.

Strong winds followed by a thunderstorm hit the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

While the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 5.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Thursday, the Palam Observatory recorded 1.1 mm precipitation with those at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar receiving 7.6 mm, 4.5 mm and trace rainfall, respectively.

